Man with weapon at comedy show headlined by Russell Peters arrested and charged

Charges have been laid against a 31-year-old man arrested at a Friday comedy festival headlined by Russell Peters.

According to a release, around 9:30 pm, security guards at The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Stanley Park saw a man armed “with two edged weapons breach a fence and move toward the front of the stage.”

Police said security guards at the event stopped the suspect and nobody was hurt.

“We had officers working inside the venue who responded immediately and took custody of the suspect,” VPD added.

The motive is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Jacques Louis-Martin Letendre is charged with utter threats, assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.