Kevin Falcon announces plans to end decriminalization in BC if elected

On Tuesday, BC United leader Kevin Falcon announced his plan to restore public safety in BC if elected, including ending the decriminalization of drugs.

Called “Safer BC,” the plan, according to a statement, would restore public safety, “close David Eby’s revolving door of justice,” and put “law-abiding” BC residents first.

To restore public safety, Falcon suggests he would fill 500 police vacancies across the province with changes to how sentencing works and treating all crimes seriously.

Decriminalization in BC

Earlier this year, BC became the first province in the country to introduce the decriminalization of certain illicit drugs, which Falcon says he would put an immediate end to, including a complete ban on open drug use in parks, playgrounds, beaches and public spaces.

“Instead of addressing the root causes of crime, David Eby and the NDP have carelessly imposed a drug decriminalization policy without the proper guardrails or treatment options, resulting in an increase in property crime and violent attacks,” said BC United Shadow Minister for Mental Health, Addiction, Recovery and Education Elenore Sturko.

Addressing crime

According to a BC United statement, BC has seen a 75% increase in the rate of no-charge assessments, or people caught for crimes are released with no charges. The statement says 40 people have been responsible for 6,385 negative police interactions over a year, blaming the NDP’s catch-and-release program.

“Enough is enough. It is time for decisive change that balances compassion and consequences and puts community safety ahead of a criminal’s right to re-offend,” Falcon said in a statement.

On top of adding more police, Falcon’s plan would also fund body-worn cameras for all police in BC, while also introducing a dedicated hate crime team. His plan would also bring in more prosecutors.

Regarding sentencing, Falcon’s plan suggests that those facing a sentence will be presented with a choice between traditional incarceration or secure treatment.

BC’s next election takes place in October 2024.

