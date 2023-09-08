VPD officer could face a fine for collision with pedestrian in DTES

Three charges have been approved against a Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officer who allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in the Downtown Eastside last year.

A man was sent to hospital in serious condition following the collision that took place on September 20, 2022, and earlier this year, we learned that the cop involved could face charges for his involvement in the incident.

On Friday afternoon, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) revealed that three charges had been approved against VPD Constable Jack Zhao, including driving without due care and attention contrary to section 144 of the Motor Vehicle Act, failing to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian, and speeding.

“The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel who has no connection with the officer,” says the BCPS.

According to Kyla Lee, a Vancouver criminal lawyer, “It is not a criminal offence and is punishable with a fine.”

Those found guilty of these charges could face a fine between $100 and $360.

Zhao’s first court appearance is scheduled for September 28 at the Vancouver Provincial Court.

Days after the incident, the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) shared disturbing footage of the incident, which can be seen here.