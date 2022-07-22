NewsCrime

Suspect in Chinatown assault on mom, toddler arrested: VPD (VIDEO)

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Jul 22 2022, 12:04 am
Suspect in Chinatown assault on mom, toddler arrested: VPD (VIDEO)
Chinatown assault/VPD

Vancouver police say a man has been arrested in connection to a high-profile assault in Chinatown.

Video of a 40-year-old woman standing with her toddler was shared by Vancouver police and shows the shocking moments they are knocked to the ground earlier this month.

The mother and child were standing on East Pender near Gore Avenue, police say, and the mother struck her head on the pavement. The child suffered some scratches.

Officers say ahead of the incident, they were responding to reports of a shirtless man walking in traffic and kicking cars on July 9, around 10:45 am.

In a release, the VPD says the suspect kicked one car so hard that it was dented.

Shakwan David Kelly, 27, was initially taken to jail by Vancouver police, then released from custody after being charged with mischief, assault, and obstructing a peace officer.

Kelly didn’t show up for his scheduled court appearance on July 12 and was wanted BC-wide. He was arrested Thursday morning on Keefer Street after a person recognized him.

He remains in jail pending a hearing and Vancouver police say they are investigating possible other offences connected to the man.

With files from Amanda Wawryk

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.