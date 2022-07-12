Woman violently attacked by two men in Kitsilano, VPD ups patrols

Vancouver police are increasing their presence in a Kitsilano neighbourhood after another stranger attack.

Police shared some information related to the attack via the VPD Instagram account.

In a recent post, VPD shared that a woman was attacked by two strangers on early Monday morning. The attack occurred somewhere near West 10th Avenue and Waterloo Street. The area is a quiet residential neighbourhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver PD (@vancouverpd)

Police are advising residents in the area that they may see more police officers and community policing volunteers patrolling the area and knocking on doors.

The suspects are believed to be two men in their 20s who had their faces covered at the time of the attack.

Mirella Gibeau is believed to be the victim’s mother and has shared some details about the attack on Twitter.

My 30 yo daughter got mugged on Alma and 10th at 2 am Monday morning. Two masked men. One punched her 7 times in the face! — Mirella Gibeau (@GibeauMirella) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, police officials have acknowledged the struggles when it comes to stranger attacks in the city.