Editor’s Note: Vancouver Police say the two girls have returned home and are safe. One woman has been arrested. Daily Hive has removed all images of the girls.

Two young girls have apparently been abducted from their Vancouver home.

In a release, the Vancouver Police Department says they are looking for a woman who apparently took the girls from the home in Strathcona on Thursday night.

“Investigators believe 37-year-old Alana Ridings took sisters Maryam Alshehadeh, age nine, and Mary Alshehadeh, age seven, from their mother’s home near Campbell and Hastings streets on May 26 around 7 pm,” reads the release.

Ridings is known to the children and their mother and there is no indication they have been harmed.

Ridings, who also goes by the name Angelina Bruce, is Caucasian, 5’10”, and about 170 pounds. She has a fair complexion and brown hair.

“The photos we have released today show what the two girls were wearing at the time they left their home last night,” says Constable Tania Visintin. “Anyone with information about their whereabouts, recent activities, or travel plans should call 911, or investigators at 604-717-0600.”