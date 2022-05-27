Two young girls are home and safe after reported abduction in Vancouver

Two young girls who were involved in a reported abduction in Vancouver have been returned home and are safe.

Vancouver Police shared an update on the fate of the two sisters involved in the reported abduction, Maryam and Mary Alshehadeh, adding that one woman has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Police are thanking the media and public for spreading the word.

The two young girls went missing on May 26 around 7 pm. Investigators believed that 37-year-old Alana Ridings was responsible for taking the sisters from their mother’s home near Campbell and Hastings streets.

“Alana is known to the children and their mother, and there is no indication that either child has been harmed or is in imminent danger. Investigators believe there is no concern for the safety of any other children in the community,” VPD said at the time.