A man from Surrey has been arrested after four women reported being sexually assaulted near a busy Vancouver SkyTrain station on Friday, May 13.

In the first instance, a woman was sitting on a bench in Pacific Centre Mall, near Granville Station, “when a man allegedly approached her, touched her hip and attempted to pull her toward him,” according to police.

#MediaRelease: @TransitPolice have arrested a man after he allegedly groped four different women at or near Granville SkyTrain Station in downtown Vancouver.https://t.co/rOQwvnfsGZ pic.twitter.com/NkRcvODiYm — Media Relations for Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@MVTP_Media) May 26, 2022

The suspect was interrupted by a Paladin Security Guard who shouted at him to stop and then called police.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said the suspect then made his way inside the Skytrain station and attempted to “grab a woman’s pubic area.”

“The suspect continued his behaviour with a third woman, allegedly touching her breast while uttering sexually explicit comments. The woman used the emergency phone on the SkyTrain platform to call for help,” reads the statement from Transit Police.

In the fourth case, police say a woman was grabbed as the suspect attempted to forcefully pull her into a nearby business. She screamed for help as the suspect allegedly shouted sexually explicit and vulgar comments. The struggle drew the attention of several people who intervened and helped her break free.

Police rushed to the scene and managed to quickly arrest a suspect.

“While these types of offences often don’t leave serious physical injury, they can be especially traumatizing to those who experience them, which is why reducing sexual offences on transit is a Transit Police operational priority. Transit Police would like to thank the bystanders who assisted the women. We would never ask that anyone to put themselves into harms way, but these individuals’ actions can only be described as heroic,” Const. Amanda Steed said.

Four counts of sexual assault are being recommended against a 37-year-old man from Surrey, who is known to police.

The suspect has been released from custody with multiple conditions, including, a “No Go” to any SkyTrain property and Pacific Centre Mall.

He is set to be in court on July 13.

Anyone who may have witnessed these events is asked to contact Transit Police by phone at 604 515 8300 or by text at 87-77-77