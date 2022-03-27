Curated

18 Vancouver dogs who love cherry blossom season (PHOTOS)

Mar 27 2022, 9:14 pm
PhotoJuli86/Shutterstock

Cherry blossom szn is in full swing in Vancouver now and pet owners across the city are taking full advantage.

We checked out Instagram for some of the most adorable shots of Vancouver dogs smiling amongst the blooms.

These dogs seem to love the way the city errupts into pink and white blossoms almost as much as we do!

1. @bailey_theminidoodle

3. @fur.delicious

4.@unagidoncorgi

5.@montyroads

6. @thespottedcoco

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coco the Dalmatian (@thespottedcoco)

7. @stanleythewienerdog

8. @malamute_hugo

9. @goldenguyzeph

10. @hennessy_tha_frenchie_

11. @dic_dic_sweetie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dic Dic (@dic_dic_sweetie)

12.@bambino.thepupper

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bambi 🦌 (@bambino.thepupper)

13. @dizzy_minibull

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dizzy Chew (@dizzy_minibull)

14. @parker.minicockapoo

15. @sir.chester.beagador

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chester (@sir.chester.beagador)

16. @spruceythepomsky

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spruceythepomsky (@spruceythepomsky)

17. @toocute.tobetrue

18. @bijouthepom

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bijou The Pom (@bijouthepom)

If you feel inspired to take some photos of your own, then you can use our cherry blossom map to find the best blooms.

Please remember to be respectful when visiting neighbourhoods and practice physical distancing.

Do you have an adorable shot of your pooch among the petals? Send it to us at [email protected]!

