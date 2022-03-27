18 Vancouver dogs who love cherry blossom season (PHOTOS)
Mar 27 2022, 9:14 pm
Cherry blossom szn is in full swing in Vancouver now and pet owners across the city are taking full advantage.
We checked out Instagram for some of the most adorable shots of Vancouver dogs smiling amongst the blooms.
These dogs seem to love the way the city errupts into pink and white blossoms almost as much as we do!
1. @bailey_theminidoodle
3. @fur.delicious
4.@unagidoncorgi
5.@montyroads
6. @thespottedcoco
7. @stanleythewienerdog
8. @malamute_hugo
9. @goldenguyzeph
10. @hennessy_tha_frenchie_
11. @dic_dic_sweetie
12.@bambino.thepupper
13. @dizzy_minibull
14. @parker.minicockapoo
15. @sir.chester.beagador
16. @spruceythepomsky
17. @toocute.tobetrue
18. @bijouthepom
If you feel inspired to take some photos of your own, then you can use our cherry blossom map to find the best blooms.
Please remember to be respectful when visiting neighbourhoods and practice physical distancing.
Do you have an adorable shot of your pooch among the petals? Send it to us at [email protected]!