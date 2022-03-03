First cherry blossoms of the season bloom in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

In a sure sign that spring is right around the corner, the first of Vancouver’s cherry blossom trees have started to produce flowers.

Tiny pink petals have emerged on some early blooming trees over the past couple of weeks, and they’re sure to lift spirits even though we’re still far away from peak bloom.

You’re guaranteed to spot some early-season cherry blossoms poking out of their buds in the West End along Nelson Street, on Chilco Street, and near Lost Lagoon. See a beautiful tree near you? Send photo to us at [email protected]

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival is happening from April 1 to 23 this year, and festival organizers have provided a map of all the stunning blossoms in Metro Vancouver.