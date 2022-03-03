CuratedOutdoors

First cherry blossoms of the season bloom in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Mar 3 2022, 9:54 pm
First cherry blossoms of the season bloom in Vancouver (PHOTOS)
An early-blooming cherry blossom tree near Nelson and Bute streets (Daily Hive Vancouver)

In a sure sign that spring is right around the corner, the first of Vancouver’s cherry blossom trees have started to produce flowers.

Tiny pink petals have emerged on some early blooming trees over the past couple of weeks, and they’re sure to lift spirits even though we’re still far away from peak bloom.

You’re guaranteed to spot some early-season cherry blossoms poking out of their buds in the West End along Nelson Street, on Chilco Street, and near Lost Lagoon. See a beautiful tree near you? Send photo to us at [email protected]

first cherry blossoms

A cherry blossom tree in Chilco Street (Daily Hive Vancouver)

cherry blossom west end

A cherry blossom near Nelson and Cardero streets (Daily Hive Vancouver)

The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival is happening from April 1 to 23 this year, and festival organizers have provided a map of all the stunning blossoms in Metro Vancouver.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT