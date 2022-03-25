Cheap flights from YVR to Ireland are less than $560 roundtrip

For the last couple of summers, some of us felt confined to local travel, like going to Vancouver Island or Osoyoos.

Now, as the rules and restrictions around travel are changing, some of us are ready to board a plane bound for…outside of Canada!

There are cheap flights right now from Vancouver to Dublin that might satisfy your pent-up wanderlust.

On Friday, March 25, Google Flights was showing airfare from YVR to DUB for as low as $558 roundtrip.

There were a handful of summer dates available, too, for around $650, which is still on the cheap. Of course, some of the cheaper flights also had stopovers.

Right now, Canada’s travel requirements are set to change in April when fully vaccinated travellers won’t need a pre-entry COVID-19 test to enter Canada. Since March 2022, Ireland’s restrictions are pretty open. Travellers don’t need to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative PCR test when they arrive.

How to find and book this deal:

1. Go to Google Flights.

2. Enter Vancouver to Dublin.

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

Also, you can try to use Google Flights to find the cheapest dates, then book directly with the airline; it’s possible they have an even cheaper deal for you.