NewsTravel Deals

Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Toronto are under $140 this summer

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Mar 21 2022, 9:58 pm
Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Toronto are under $140 this summer
Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

Have a bestie you want to visit on the other side of the country? Craving to try Toronto’s incredible food scene for yourself? Just want to see why Drake hypes up the 6ix so much?

Late summer may be an ideal time to visit Toronto with several airlines offering roundtrip flight deals for less than $160 in September. The city is still warm from its humid summers, and you may catch some of Ontario’s beautiful full foliage as the leaves turn colour.

Flights back and forth from Toronto to Vancouver usually cost anywhere from $400 to $1,000, so a deal like this makes travel enticing. Daily Hive found three airlines with affordable offerings:

Flair Airlines

Flair flight deal

Flair Airlines

Flair is offering one-way flights in September for $69 right now, bringing the baseline fare for a roundtrip ticket to $136. That price includes only a personal item that fits under the seat — bringing a carry-on suitcase will increase the price.

Lynx Air

Lynx Air

Lynx Air

Canada’s new lost-cost carrier is living up to its mission with $155 base-fare tickets for mid-week September flights to Toronto. Again, this fare only includes a personal item. Bringing a carry-on suitcase will increase the ticket price to $260.

WestJet

WestJet

WestJet

This big player is offering some seriously affordable fares to Toronto in June. Snag an economy seat for just $80 each way in June for a $160 roundtrip ticket — including a carry-on suitcase.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Travel Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT