Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Toronto are under $140 this summer

Have a bestie you want to visit on the other side of the country? Craving to try Toronto’s incredible food scene for yourself? Just want to see why Drake hypes up the 6ix so much?

Late summer may be an ideal time to visit Toronto with several airlines offering roundtrip flight deals for less than $160 in September. The city is still warm from its humid summers, and you may catch some of Ontario’s beautiful full foliage as the leaves turn colour.

Flights back and forth from Toronto to Vancouver usually cost anywhere from $400 to $1,000, so a deal like this makes travel enticing. Daily Hive found three airlines with affordable offerings:

Flair is offering one-way flights in September for $69 right now, bringing the baseline fare for a roundtrip ticket to $136. That price includes only a personal item that fits under the seat — bringing a carry-on suitcase will increase the price.

Canada’s new lost-cost carrier is living up to its mission with $155 base-fare tickets for mid-week September flights to Toronto. Again, this fare only includes a personal item. Bringing a carry-on suitcase will increase the ticket price to $260.

This big player is offering some seriously affordable fares to Toronto in June. Snag an economy seat for just $80 each way in June for a $160 roundtrip ticket — including a carry-on suitcase.