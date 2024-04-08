Some of the most significant changes to the Vancouver Charter in memory will directly address how the City of Vancouver plans, reviews, and approves building developments.

In a bulletin today, the provincial government announced it is introducing legislation to amend the Vancouver Charter to require the City of Vancouver to create a city-wide official development plan (ODP), which is similar to an official community plan (OCP).

Additionally, the legislation will require the City of Vancouver to end some types of public hearings, specifically for rezoning applications for housing projects that are already consistent with the ODP’s prescriptions for the development site.

The ODP or OCP has long been required for all other municipal governments in British Columbia under the Local Government Act. However, this is not mandated in the separate Vancouver Charter, which is the separate standalone legislation overseeing the City of Vancouver.

However, the City of Vancouver has already taken some initial steps towards eventually creating an ODP, as the previous makeup of Vancouver City Council in July 2022 approved the Vancouver Plan, which was finalized after a planning and public consultation process that spanned over three years and cost about $10 million.

But the approved Vancouver Plan that currently exists has zero legal bearing, as it only serves as a framework or foundation for the future creation of legal land use plans. The City of Vancouver’s future ODP is expected to build on the Vancouver Plan’s framework.

As for the changes to City Council’s public hearings, new ODPs or OCPs and any amendments made to such plans over time already undergo extensive public consultation, culminating with a public hearing of their own. In essence, the provincial government deems a rezoning application necessitating a public hearing that already aligns with the ODP or OCP is deemed to be redundant and undermines the overarching ODP or OCP process.

By eliminating the public hearing requirement for a proposed change in zoning that already complies with ODP or OCP allowances in land use, density, and height, the provincial government sees this as a step towards reducing barriers and costly delays in improving housing affordability through increased housing supply.

Over two years ago, the provincial government made these public hearing changes to all other municipal governments by amending the Local Government Act. The new legislation to amend the Vancouver Charter brings the City of Vancouver in line with the provincial government’s legislated policies for other municipal governments.

Other forthcoming amendments to the Vancouver Charter were requested by the City of Vancouver, including streamlining approvals through delegation and by authorizing a development approval bylaw consistent with other municipalities.

For months, the provincial government has been hinting it would be introducing new legislation in Spring 2024 to amend the Vancouver Charter relating to housing.

“The City of Vancouver is grateful the Province of BC has introduced these long awaited changes,” Mayor Ken Sim told Daily Hive Urbanized in a statement upon inquiry.

“We appreciate the overarching direction of the Province’s proposed legislation to streamline and simplify the development approvals process, while creating a more consistent framework for establishing an Official Development Plan for the City. We remain committed to working with our provincial partners to build more homes faster. ”

After these housing-related amendments, the next big change to the Vancouver Charter will relate to the Vancouver Park Board.

In March 2024, following the request of Mayor Ken Sim, Premier David Eby confirmed the provincial government will introduce legislation to abolish the Park Board’s separately elected body, with the responsibility for governing Vancouver’s parks and recreation system then transferred to the Mayor and City Council. The Park Board’s operations would also transition into an integrated department of the municipal government.

However, the legislation of the dissolution of the Park Board will be introduced in the next legislative session — after the October 2024 provincial general election.