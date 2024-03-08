Eby commits to scrapping Vancouver Park Board after BC election

BC Premier David Eby has committed to getting rid of the Vancouver Park Board when the next legislative session begins after the BC election this fall.

“We are committed to advancing the dissolution of the Vancouver Park Board in the next legislative session,” Eby said in a statement obtained by Daily Hive.

Eby thanked Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim for his work on the issue thus far, saying he’s confident the matter will be resolved in the coming months.

Eby said some details still need to be addressed, but once that’s done MLAs will begin charter changes to dissolve the Park Board.

“We value our relationship with the City of Vancouver and look forward to continuing to work productively together with Mayor Sim on all shared priorities, including housing, safe communities, and cost of living support so that everyone can build a good life here,” Eby said.

The current spring session wraps up May 16, according to the Legislative Assembly of BC’s online calendar. The fall session hasn’t been scheduled yet, though a provincial election is happening on October 19, 2024.

If the election changes the makeup of the legislature, Eby may not have a majority NDP government anymore to see the promise through.

Mayor Ken Sim has been trying to get rid of the Park Board for the last several months, and the idea has been officially endorsed by the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh nations.