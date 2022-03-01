Vancouver carjacking suspect charged after violent Sunday morning incident

Following a violent incident on Sunday morning at Cambie and Broadway, Vancouver police released a statement on Monday saying they’ve arrested and charged an alleged carjacker.

VPD said that the robbery took place around 8:40 am. A 58-year-old woman was forced out of her vehicle near Cambie Street and West Broadway as she was stopped at the red light.

A bystander called 911 and provided a description for VPD officers, who responded immediately. VPD has a department just a five-minute walk down the street from where the alleged carjacking occurred.

Officers were on the scene to assist the victim, but other officers were scanning the city looking for the stolen car.

Then, just before 10 am, the suspect and the car were located by a VPD officer in the Strathcona neighbourhood.

The suspect, Chad Ayukawa, was arrested and taken to jail. The 48-year-old was charged with robbery, assault, and driving offences following VPD’s investigation.

Images and video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Earlier, VPD confirmed more details of the incident with Daily Hive. The victim of the incident was stopped for a red light at Cambie and Broadway when a man entered her car through the passenger side.

A witness saw what was happening and came to help the victim, getting assaulted by the man.

“The victim was then dragged out of the vehicle by the suspect and left in the middle of the road while the suspect drove off in the victim’s car,” Constable Tania Vistin told Daily Hive.

A passerby witnessing the incident reportedly interfered, trying to pull the suspect off of the car. The suspect pushed the man away and drove away from the scene northbound in the vehicle.

Now, they’re facing charges. This is the second violent incident in as many days to happen in the Fairview neighbourhood, following a crime spree where a man allegedly assaulted women.