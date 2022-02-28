NewsCrime

Charges laid after chaotic crime spree in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood

Feb 28 2022, 8:16 pm
Farts Pfotografy/Shutterstock

Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood is usually filled with the chaos of construction for the Broadway line, but over the weekend, a chaotic scene of a different kind played out by  Vancouver General Hospital.

Vancouver Police Department gave an update today and said that charges had been laid following a violent crime spree in Fairview on Saturday.

According to police, 38-year-old Cole Stanley Martin has been charged with multiple criminal offences:

  • Two counts of assault with a weapon
  • One count of assault
  • One count of assaulting a police officer
  • Three counts of uttering threats
  • One count of break and enter

Martin made a court appearance today. The VPD is continuing to investigate the incidents and wants any witnesses or victims who haven’t spoken to police yet to reach out.

The VPD told Daily Hive that Martin is from Vancouver and has no fixed address. Reports indicated that the suspect was possibly in psychosis during the incident.

“Details about his medical or mental state at the time of the alleged offences will likely be presented in court,” VPD told Daily Hive.

A BC Court search for someone with the same name turned up multiple charges going back years.

The 40-minute crime spree over the weekend saw half a dozen women attacked and caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

The incidents on Saturday are unrelated to a carjacking that happened on Sunday just 10 minutes away from VGH at the intersection of Broadway and Cambie.

