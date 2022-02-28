Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood is usually filled with the chaos of construction for the Broadway line, but over the weekend, a chaotic scene of a different kind played out by Vancouver General Hospital.

Vancouver Police Department gave an update today and said that charges had been laid following a violent crime spree in Fairview on Saturday.

According to police, 38-year-old Cole Stanley Martin has been charged with multiple criminal offences:

Two counts of assault with a weapon

One count of assault

One count of assaulting a police officer

Three counts of uttering threats

One count of break and enter

Martin made a court appearance today. The VPD is continuing to investigate the incidents and wants any witnesses or victims who haven’t spoken to police yet to reach out.

#VPDNews: #VPD is appealing for victims and witnesses, after a 38-year-old man allegedly attacked at least five women and caused significant property damage during a crime spree in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood Saturday.

Read more: https://t.co/sRmjZmtAwd pic.twitter.com/k5NZExbAE1 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) February 27, 2022

The VPD told Daily Hive that Martin is from Vancouver and has no fixed address. Reports indicated that the suspect was possibly in psychosis during the incident.

“Details about his medical or mental state at the time of the alleged offences will likely be presented in court,” VPD told Daily Hive.

A BC Court search for someone with the same name turned up multiple charges going back years.

The 40-minute crime spree over the weekend saw half a dozen women attacked and caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

The incidents on Saturday are unrelated to a carjacking that happened on Sunday just 10 minutes away from VGH at the intersection of Broadway and Cambie.