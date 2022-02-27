A violent Sunday morning carjacking happened at Cambie and Broadway (VIDEO)

A violent carjacking incident reportedly happened on Sunday, February 27 around 8:45 in the morning at one of the city’s biggest intersections.

VPD confirmed that they would be sharing information about this incident shortly.

Leo Poon, who shared photos and images of the incident to social media, reached Daily Hive to share more information about the carjacking that occurred at Cambie and Broadway.

According to Poon, a white male in his 40s forced an Asian woman in her 50s out of her vehicle, which was facing northbound during a red light. A passerby witnessing the incident reportedly interfered, trying to pull the suspect off of the car. The suspect pushed the man away and drove away from the scene northbound in the vehicle. “I was half a block away, heard woman screaming, car honking,” Poon told Daily Hive. “I thought it was a hit and run until I got close.” In subsequent Facebook comments, Poon said he stayed at the scene to help facilitate translating and assist in making a police report. Then, Poon reported that police informed him that the carjacker was caught and was in custody. Daily Hive has reached VPD for more information and will update this story.

By the same intersection, three weeks prior, a man was threatened with a meat cleaver at the A&W on Broadway in the afternoon.

Cambie and Broadway is a five minute walk from the Vancouver Police Department located on Cambie Street by West 2nd Avenue.