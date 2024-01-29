Canucks hiring to fill 20+ jobs off the ice in Vancouver

If you’re a music lover or Canucks fan hoping to move from spectator to career professional, look no further than these job openings.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is searching for an “enthusiastic” and “passionate” person to join its event staff team.

In these positions, you can be part of the excitement during Vancouver Canucks and Warriors games, as well as concerts at Rogers Arena.

There are 23 jobs vacant as of Monday afternoon.

Here are some examples of open positions:

One of the coolest part-time jobs is vacant: team VIP attendant.

In this position, you’d be expected to serve food and beverages to the players, executives, and family of the Vancouver Canucks, and other VIP guests of Rogers Arena.

You must be over 19 years old to apply, complete your Serving It Right certificate and be able to work weeknights, weekends, and holidays.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is searching to bring a qualified candidate on board to lead staff within the premium hospitality department.

In this role, you will provide service to fans and guests in the industry-leading private club located between the Vancouver Canucks and visiting team’s dressing rooms. This is an hourly, primarily events-based position.

“Must have a passion and commitment to work all Vancouver Canucks home games,” the job posting reads. The ability to work weeknights, weekends, and holidays is a necessity, too.

A qualified candidate is expected to have their Serving It Right certificate and “possess a demonstrated background in restaurants and supervisory/management skills.”

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is looking to hire ticket centre representatives. In this position, you play an integral role “as the first point of contact with our fans at the Ticket Centre, whether that be in person, over the phone or via email.”

Representatives perform sales and service functions at the Ticket Centre and assist fans with ticketing inquiries.

This is a part-time, hourly, events-based position. The hourly rate for this position is $17.30. Qualified candidates are expected to have a minimum of two years of customer service, sales and/or promotions experience.

A part-time dispatch operator role is vacant at Canucks Sports and Entertainment. Dispatch operators are the main contact for “receiving and dispatching calls to security, housekeeping, operations, and conversions during hockey and lacrosse games, concerts, and events.”

A working knowledge of radio use and protocol, as well as CCTV camera use and procedures, is needed.

This position pays $19.97 an hour.

The event security team ensures that all policies and procedures are followed while guests at Rogers Arena have a safe and enjoyable time during games and concerts.

A valid security licence is mandatory for this part-time role.

This position pays $19.45 an hour.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is searching for a part-time retail sales associate to sell merchandise to fans at the team store and other Rogers Arena kiosks.

Previous experience in a customer service role is needed, as well as the flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and hospitals.

This role pays $17.30 an hour.