Vancouver International Airport hiring to fill more than 50 well-paid jobs

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is on the lookout to fill more than 50 roles with various backgrounds and levels of experience.

Full- and part-time jobs are available, as well as entry-level and experienced roles in the airline industry.

Many of these roles are fairly well-paid positions.

YVR also offers a “thriving work culture with generous vacation days, extensive health benefits, retirement savings matching, wellness programs, community engagement, commuting support, and continuous learning opportunities.”

There are some examples of positions open:

Salary range: $72,008 to $94,115 per year

This is a permanent, part-time opportunity for Baggage and Gate Scheduler in the Airport Operations Department. In this position, you will work with airline partners and ground handlers to create a gating plan for each operational day. Qualifications include two years’ experience in an airport operations environment.

Salary range: $65,116 to $85,107 per year

YVR is looking for an experienced IT professional with technical and analytical skills who can work full-time in the Office Systems Department. “The successful candidate will provide first-level customer service and technical support to YVRAA employees and YVRAA external clients, conduct system administration, and support the continuous improvement of the customer service provided by the IT Support Desk team,” YVR said.

Salary range: $68,011 to $88,886 per year

Full-time and part-time opportunities for Airport Operations Dispatchers (AODs) in the Airport Operations Department are available at YVR. In this role, employees will monitor and utilize alarm systems, radios, phones, emails, and social media to dispatch and coordinate operational staff, maintenance, and emergency responders to maintain uninterrupted safety and security.

Salary range: $72,560 to $104,305 per year

YVR is looking for a Talent Acquisition Program Specialist to join its Human Resources team to provide recruitment services. A post-secondary degree in Human Resources and 3 to 5 years of experience in the related field are required.

