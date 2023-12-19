"Christmas spirit is coming": Festive flash mob breaks out on Vancouver transit

Passengers who were seated on a Canada Line SkyTrain rolling through Vancouver were treated to a very festive performance this weekend.

The surprise performance began when five people dressed as Santa Claus hopped on and started dancing, according to a social media post.

One Reddit user posted a video of the dance routine, asking where these people came from and why they were dancing.

“Anyone know what this is about? They hopped onto the SkyTrain at Yaletown station and started dancing. Found it hilarious, and so did others. Christmas spirit is coming,” they wrote in a post.

Another Reddit user commented on how nice it was to see a harmless showcase on the train during the holiday season.

Others shared their theories on where the group of Santas came from.

“I saw a bunch of Santas (like 20-30 of them) in [Gastown] the other day, but they weren’t dancing. Thanks for sharing this is funny!” one user said.

Despite the responses being relatively positive, others joked that negativity was on the way.

A few Grinches in the comments said that it wasn’t fair to force people to watch the show.

“[I’m] just trying to get home from my shift at the A&W,” one user wrote.

