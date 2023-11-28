Have you spotted Santa's Reindeer Buses around Metro Vancouver yet?

Metro Vancouver always feels more festive when the Reindeer Buses are cruising around town, and now they’re making a holiday comeback.

TransLink is setting nine of their Reindeer Buses into the wild to collect and deliver toys to families in need.

Each bus is named after a different reindeer guiding Santa’s sleigh, and Santa’s elves have decorated each bus for the holiday season, so make sure to keep an eye out.

“We know how much customers love our Reindeer Bus fleet,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “This is the season to give and make a difference to every child and family through the Toys for Tots program.”

The 38th annual Toys for Tots program collects cash donations and toys for staff at TransLink companies and delivers them to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

Sparky the Elf and the Reindeer bus were on @GlobalBC at the Christmas wish breakfast this morning! ^rw pic.twitter.com/RiunCRJNc6 — TransLink BC (@TransLink) November 26, 2015

The West Coast Express Santa Train is also making an anticipated comeback this year for two Saturdays in December to help spread the holiday cheer.

“We encourage everyone to participate and enjoy a ride on the Reindeer Bus or Santa Train,” says Quinn.

On December 9 and 16, families can enjoy the train for free by purchasing a Compass DayPass in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation. To learn more about the Santa Train, click here.

If you wish to donate unwrapped toys to Toys for Tots, you can drop them off at any of these locations:

TransLink Customer Service Centre at Waterfront Station

SkyTrain Customer Assistance Counter at Commercial-Broadway

Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal

Have you spotted any of the nine festive Reindeer Buses in the city yet? Let us know in the comments.