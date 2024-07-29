EventsArts

10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in August

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jul 29 2024, 5:00 pm
Comedy Bang! Bang!/Facebook | Alyce Chan/Facebook

Cool comedy served up by some of the city’s hottest comics!

Whether you’re looking for stand-up, improv, or sketch, we’ve got you covered with our list of 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver in August. Comedy Bang!, Kevin McDonald, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

Comedy Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour!

Comedy Bang! Bang!

Comedy Bang! Bang!/Facebook

What: Scott Aukerman’s Comedy Bang! Bang! is an award-winning podcast and television show. The Into Your Mouth Tour features Scott, Paul F. Tompkins and the CBB all-stars taking the stage at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre.

When: August 18, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $39.50purchase online

Canada Pride One Night Stand-Up

What: Canada Pride and Comedy Here Often? present their fifth Pride showcase. Head to Ocean Artworks for stand-up by Steve Letts, Cassidy Anhorn, Patti Savard, Ky Sargeant, Eden Kaminski, and host Toddy. DJ Delacru will also be kicking the festivities off.

When: August 1, 2024
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Ocean Artworks – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $15-$20, purchase online

Saturday Night Laughs with The Comedy Department

What: The Comedy Department brings the laughs to The Show Cellar every Saturday night. The award-winning improvisers, who have appeared on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more, will use audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes right on the spot.

No two shows are alike, so head down to help build the hilarity in front of your very eyes.

When: Every Saturday
Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm
Where: The Show Cellar – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $23 plus fees; purchase online

Unhinged with Kevin McDonald at The Improv Centre

Kevin McDonald

Unhinged with Kevin McDonald – (Kevin Patrick Robbins)

What: Canadian comedy legend Kevin McDonald teams up with The Improv Centre for a special night in Vancouver. The co-founder of The Kids In The Hall will perform stand-up and join the improvisers for scenes onstage. He will also teach improv and sketch-based workshops at TIC.

When: August 24, 2024
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online

An Unfunny Evening With Tim Minchin and His Piano

What: Olivier Award-winning, Grammy and Tony Award-nominated artist Tim Minchin warns audiences that his upcoming show is “not a comedy gig.” However, there are no assurances about the absence of laughs.

Minchin and his piano will perform songs from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, his TV and film writing, and more at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

When: August 3, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $39.50 plus fees, purchase online

Saint Comedy

What: Josh De Grandi welcomes a rotating lineup of Vancouver’s finest comics to Saint Comedy monthly at East Van Brewing.

When: The last Friday of every month
Time: 8 pm
Where: East Van Brewing Company – 1675 Venables Street, Vancouver
Cost: $15 plus fees; purchase online

Alyce and Dino Comedy Show

Dino Archie

Dino Archie/Submitted

What: New York’s Alyce Chan (The Drew Barrymore Show) and Vancouver’s own Dino Archie (Just For Laughs) team up for a night of hilarious comedy at the Biltmore Cabaret. Featuring host Jonathan Endo (Funny Dumplings).

When: August 17, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward St, Vancouver
Tickets: $27.50-$38 plus fees; purchase online

Crumby Comedy

What: Crumby Comedy is produced by Megan Milton, Bradley Sakawsky and Jake Spencer and can be found every Monday at Portland Craft on Main Street. Check out the city’s up-and-coming talent, touring stars, and more at this weekly event.

When: Every Monday
Time: 8 pm
Where: Portland Craft – 3835 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $5-$15 plus fees; purchase online

Yuk Off Comedy Competition

What: Cheer on your favourite local comedy this summer during the Yuk Off Comedy Competition until September 5. Comedians will face off for the chance of winning the top prize of $1,000 and the all-important bragging rights.

When: Every Thursday until September 5, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $7.52 plus tax, purchase online

Derek Stroup at the House of Comedy

What: Derrick Stroup has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was named a New Face at JFL Montreal, and filmed his first special for Comedy Central in 2024. He appears at the House of Comedy in New West for four nights.

When: August 29 to September 1, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Tickets: Tickets starting from $18-$25.50, purchase online

