10 hilarious Vancouver comedy shows happening in August

Cool comedy served up by some of the city’s hottest comics!

Whether you’re looking for stand-up, improv, or sketch, we’ve got you covered with our list of 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver in August. Comedy Bang!, Kevin McDonald, and more.

Comedy Bang! Bang! Into Your Mouth Tour! What: Scott Aukerman’s Comedy Bang! Bang! is an award-winning podcast and television show. The Into Your Mouth Tour features Scott, Paul F. Tompkins and the CBB all-stars taking the stage at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre. When: August 18, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39.50; purchase online Canada Pride One Night Stand-Up What: Canada Pride and Comedy Here Often? present their fifth Pride showcase. Head to Ocean Artworks for stand-up by Steve Letts, Cassidy Anhorn, Patti Savard, Ky Sargeant, Eden Kaminski, and host Toddy. DJ Delacru will also be kicking the festivities off. When: August 1, 2024

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Ocean Artworks – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15-$20, purchase online Saturday Night Laughs with The Comedy Department What: The Comedy Department brings the laughs to The Show Cellar every Saturday night. The award-winning improvisers, who have appeared on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more, will use audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes right on the spot. No two shows are alike, so head down to help build the hilarity in front of your very eyes. When: Every Saturday

Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm

Where: The Show Cellar – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $23 plus fees; purchase online

Unhinged with Kevin McDonald at The Improv Centre What: Canadian comedy legend Kevin McDonald teams up with The Improv Centre for a special night in Vancouver. The co-founder of The Kids In The Hall will perform stand-up and join the improvisers for scenes onstage. He will also teach improv and sketch-based workshops at TIC. When: August 24, 2024

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online An Unfunny Evening With Tim Minchin and His Piano What: Olivier Award-winning, Grammy and Tony Award-nominated artist Tim Minchin warns audiences that his upcoming show is “not a comedy gig.” However, there are no assurances about the absence of laughs. Minchin and his piano will perform songs from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, his TV and film writing, and more at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. When: August 3, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39.50 plus fees, purchase online Saint Comedy What: Josh De Grandi welcomes a rotating lineup of Vancouver’s finest comics to Saint Comedy monthly at East Van Brewing. When: The last Friday of every month

Time: 8 pm

Where: East Van Brewing Company – 1675 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees; purchase online Alyce and Dino Comedy Show What: New York’s Alyce Chan (The Drew Barrymore Show) and Vancouver’s own Dino Archie (Just For Laughs) team up for a night of hilarious comedy at the Biltmore Cabaret. Featuring host Jonathan Endo (Funny Dumplings). When: August 17, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward St, Vancouver

Tickets: $27.50-$38 plus fees; purchase online Crumby Comedy What: Crumby Comedy is produced by Megan Milton, Bradley Sakawsky and Jake Spencer and can be found every Monday at Portland Craft on Main Street. Check out the city’s up-and-coming talent, touring stars, and more at this weekly event. When: Every Monday

Time: 8 pm

Where: Portland Craft – 3835 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $5-$15 plus fees; purchase online

Yuk Off Comedy Competition What: Cheer on your favourite local comedy this summer during the Yuk Off Comedy Competition until September 5. Comedians will face off for the chance of winning the top prize of $1,000 and the all-important bragging rights. When: Every Thursday until September 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $7.52 plus tax, purchase online