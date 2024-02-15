"Nude oasis": Vancouver beach named best spot in the world to get naked

A Vancouver spot has been declared the best place to bare it all as the number-one nude beach in the world.

Can you guess the beach? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

It’s Wreck Beach, and the iconic Vancouver spot beat out nine other global spots as the best nude beach in the world, according to Nude Beach Map, a website created by a couple who love to get naked themselves.

So, what is it about Wreck Beach that allowed it to beat out spots like Haulover Beach in Miami or Platja de la Mar Bella in Barcelona?

First, let’s look at the methodology Nude Beach Map used to figure out which nude beach was the best.

“We assigned beaches a score based on the Nude Beach Map review and combined that with Google ratings. Finally, we weighed beaches higher the closer they are located to the city centre.”

Wreck Beach is called a “great place for newbies.”

“We’re sure the relaxed vibe will have you baring all in no time – not that anyone cares either way!”

Nude Beach Map references the vendors that tend to show up at Wreck, selling “everything you could wish for (and some things you probably haven’t tried since high school!).”

The main reason it’s highlighted as the best is its proximity to the city, only 25 minutes “from bustling traffic in downtown Vancouver, but it feels like you’re on vacation somewhere else.”

“Canada’s largest nude beach feels like it is a million miles away from civilization and stays true to its name – coming here, you feel like you’ve been shipwrecked and landed on a nude oasis.”