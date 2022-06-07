Vancouver named one of the world’s 10 best destinations to visit with kids

Planning your next family vacation — or staycation? According to research compiled by The Family Vacation Guide, Vancouver ranks #9 on the list of the 50 safest holiday destinations in the world to visit with kids.

Anyone who’s ever taken their kiddos to Science World, Grouse Mountain, the Capilano Suspension Bridge, Granville Island, or the Vancouver Aquarium already knows that Vancouver boasts an abundance of stellar attractions to keep children entertained, but the rankings take into account far more than just kid-friendly things to see and do. The guide also factors in crime rates, average temperatures, and peace index numbers, along with reviews posted on Trip Advisor regarding family-friendly hotels, restaurants, and activities.

Vancouver received an overall family safety score of 6.58 out of a possible 10, tying with Rome, Italy, for #9 in the rankings. In comparison, the top-rated cities on the list were Zurich, Switzerland, with an overall score of 7.81/10, followed by Heraklion, Greece, at 7.45/10, and both Copenhagen, Denmark, and Vienna, Austria, which tied with a score of 7.02/10.

Vancouver scored higher than any other city in North America. The next highest was Orlando, Florida, which received a score of 6.35/10 and tied for #12 with both Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Prague, Czech Republic. New York City came in at #18, while Toronto (the only other Canadian city on the list) tied with Dublin, Ireland, for #20.

According to the data for Vancouver, 19.4% of the city’s hotels, 25.75% of the restaurants and eateries, and 19% of the attractions are considered family-friendly.

If you’re planning to visit multiple countries this summer, here’s The Family Vacation Guide’s full top 10 list of safest holiday destinations to visit with kids.

1. Zurich, Switzerland

2. Heraklion, Greece

3. Copenhagen, Denmark (tie)

3. Vienna, Austria (tie)

5. Lisbon, Portugal

6. Madrid, Spain

7. Brussels, Belgium (tie)

7. Dubai, UAD (tie)

9. Rome, Italy (tie)

9. Vancouver, Canada (tie)