Here are some of the best road trip destinations from Vancouver

Are you planning a road trip in 2022?

You’re not alone. During this time of travel uncertainty, Canadians are turning to road trips instead of going to the airport for an escape.

Vrbo just shared its list of some of the most popular road trip locations coast to coast and we know where people from Vancouver are going.

“Many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home,” said a Vrbo rep in a release from Monday, January 24.

Here are Vrbo’s picks for the most popular road trip destinations from Vancouver this year:

Sechelt road trip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventure Travel & Sightseeing (@sunshinecoastair)



Just 70 kilometres from Vancouver, this Sunshine Coast oceanfront town is basically just a 40-minute ferry ride away.

Victoria road trip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination British Columbia (@hellobc)

BC’s charming capital city is 115 kilometres and a ferry ride from Vancouver. Full of great food and beautiful old buildings, you’ll have a laid-back vacation driving to Victoria.

Whistler road trip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ↟Aaron Hagen↟ (@aaronhagenphoto)

Take the stunning Sea to Sky highway from Vancouver 120 kilometres north to Whistler where you can find great eats and world-class outdoor activities 365 days a year.

Our neighbours in Alberta seem to also love a BC road trip. VRBO’s top spots for Calgarians to escape included the picturesque Rocky Mountain towns of Golden and Fernie.

With files from Laine Mitchell.