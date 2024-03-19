Vancouver to Bellingham shoppers should take notice of several recalls

Shoppers who travel from Vancouver to Bellingham should take notice of several recalls that could impact them at stores.

According to the Government of Washington, there have been recalls of some products you might grab off the shelf on a whim, like Great Value honey roasted cashews, which are sold at Walmart.

Other products, like dark chocolate cherry granola or Cozy Vale Creamery raw milk and cream, are sold at specific outlets.

There’s also one recall you might want to note if you frequent Trader Joe’s.

One of the recalls, which impacts a Kroger brand ready-to-eat apple walnut chicken salad bowl, is due to misbranding and undeclared allergens — in this case, wheat.

If you travel to the States to get your ground cinnamon, the FDA issued a health alert for several ground products because they were contaminated with lead. Brand names include La Fiesta, Marcum, MK, Swad, Supreme Tradition, and El Chilar.

Speaking of cinnamon, Stonewall Kitchen cinnamon sugar doughnut mix has also been recalled, again, for undeclared wheat.

Rizo-Lopez Foods brand of dairy products, sold at Trader Joe’s, was recalled last month, but it’s still on the list of recalls on the Washington website. The recall is for a potential Listeria contamination.

Also recalled in late February are Electric City Sweets red velvet cake milk chocolate bars for undeclared milk. These products are only sold online.

Do you ever purchase these products when travelling from Vancouver to Bellingham? Let us know in the comments.