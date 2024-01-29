"Stay out": Some Bellingham residents are upset about Vancouver, again

Some Bellingham residents don’t take too kindly to folk from Vancouver heading down south to buy groceries, particularly dairy.

Someone posted a screenshot of a comment on the Vancouver subreddit in the Bellingham subreddit, which led to conversation and some angry reactions.

The initial comment from user kooks-only said: “Vancouver, BC has a Trader Joe’s too. It’s in a neighbourhood called Bellingham.”

There are various reasons why some Bellingham residents are upset about Canadians visiting, and this isn’t the first story we’ve published about the concept.

Last summer, we shared this story about some of the comments Bellingham residents had about Vancouverites, and the general sentiment was, “act less entitled.”

Things got even more specific in this Reddit thread.

“Dairy is subsidized in the US with taxpayer money,” one user said.

They added that, essentially, US taxpayers are paying to give Canadians a discount.

However, they said they didn’t “have a problem with it as it really doesn’t add up to much.”

Not everyone was opposed to the idea of Bellingham being just another Vancouver neighbourhood.

“I fully support being absorbed into BC!” one user quipped.

Others doubled down on their “stay out” sentiments.

“Must be odd living in a country where you have to cross an international border to get milk and gas.”

Have you seen our gas prices, Alone_Illustrator167?

Someone responded to that comment by saying: “I find it odder living in a country where we have to cross international borders to afford necessary medications.”

Kooks-only, the user that started the whole conversation with their comment in the Vancouver subreddit, found the post on the Bellingham subreddit.

Someone else also defended the dairy: “They can take Trader Joe’s, just use blinkers and leave the milk and beef alone.”

This was by far the crankiest comment:

How do you feel about the sentiments of these Bellingham residents?