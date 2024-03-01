We’ve written a few stories about Bellingham and how its residents aren’t necessarily too fond of folks from Canada, Vancouver specifically, coming down and buying up all its dairy products and gas, but that doesn’t mean they don’t like this city.

A recent Reddit post actually implied the opposite, that for some folks who feel like Bellingham is an isolated city, the proximity to bigger cities like Seattle and Vancouver is considered a perk.

Others felt differently.

It’s also an interesting thread regarding big-city versus small-town vibes and the pros and cons of either.

Redditor dzolympics created a post called, “Does Bellingham sometimes feel ‘isolated’ to you?”

He received over 100 comments on his post.

“I know Vancouver is just up the road, but it’s also in a different country, so it doesn’t feel that close even though it technically is,” dzolympics wrote.

In response, some wrote about how the proximity to big cities was nice.

“It’s fairly easy to get out of Bellingham for the day and go to the big cities of Seattle and Vancouver.”

Another person said, “I can easily get to Vancouver or Seattle for a weekend, but it’s just far enough that it still feels like a small town in the mountains.”

While some spoke about how being close to Vancouver was a perk, others said they never found themselves going to Seattle or Vancouver.

Some said that while they’d never want to live in a city like Vancouver, they liked being close enough to it that they could still visit.

The thread about proximity focused on the concept of isolation, a point that came up in another story we published about people who left Vancouver but found their way back.

“I lived in Edmonton and felt isolated. I feel like if I started a life in Calgary, I would have never left,” said a Reddit user quoted in that story.

We’ve contacted the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce and the City of Bellingham for comment regarding how they feel about the closeness of the two cities.

Do you ever feel isolated in Vancouver? Would you prefer to live in a city like Bellingham with more small-town vibes? Give us your thoughts in the comments.