"We're killing it": Vancouver, Bellingham cross-border dating is a scene

If you’re having trouble with the dating scene in Vancouver, why not try your luck with some cross-border love over in Bellingham?

According to a recent Reddit thread on the Bellingham subreddit, it seems to be a thriving scene.

We connected with an Abbotsford resident who has been dating someone in Bellingham who said, “We’re killing it together.”

“We matched on Hinge,” Cider95 told Daily Hive.

“We only live 25 minutes away from each other without a border lineup.”

We asked what the longest lineup they’ve had to deal with was.

“I haven’t had too many long border lineups. The longest I’ve had was probably 45 minutes, but that’s only been once or twice.”

A Redditor named Fiveby21 started the conversation on the topic of gay dating across the border. Based on the responses they received, it sounds like many people are finding great success dating between the Bellingham-Vancouver border.

One top suggestion seems to be to “Get a NEXUS,” though another user suggested getting an enhanced licence was just as good.

One of the comments suggested that long-term cross-border dating is also not out of the norm.

“Going on 10 years with my Canadian’ wife,'” one user said.

“My wife drives down almost every weekend and returns for week/work days.”

Another user said, “I’ve met a few people up in Vancouver who have a partner in Seattle even. Doable!”

It’s not all success stories. An older thread on the OKCupid subreddit suggests that sometimes the process can be “a huge pain in the ass.”

Some people chimed in on the Reddit thread, sharing experiences of being hassled by border guards.

“I have a friend who dated across the border and ended up marrying him. They were hassled a lot at the border because they were crossing too often.”

Remember, if you are heading down south, don’t act so entitled.

Would you travel to Bellingham for a regular dating routine? Let us know in the comments.