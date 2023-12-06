From bosses to besties: Here are some perfect wines for holiday gifting

This holiday season is already being defined by dinners, parties, and gatherings with loved ones. With this time for giving, sharing, and coming together, some of the best gifts are the ones that reflect those treasured values.

While there’s no greater gift than time spent with friends and family, you can’t exactly put a bow on that.

Be it a box, bow, or glass, Kim Crawford has a selection of fine wines that are perfect for celebrating the meaningful connections in our lives. Here are some options that will received with glee by just about anyone on your gift list.

For the host

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc is a beloved and popular white wine in Canada right now and will delight any host with the most. This vibrant, fruity, Sauvignon Blanc will set the tone for any occasion.

For your boss

Looking to impress the high-achieving higher-up in your life? The Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc is going to save the day.

This crisp and refreshing wine brings a touch of elegance to the table, with a sophisticated flavour profile that reflects the professionalism of both yourself and the gift recipient. With only 7% ABV and 90 calories per 188 millilitres, the Illuminate is a lighter choice that’s still full of flavour.

For your bestie

There’s nothing more celebratory than bubbles between besties. Any event is elevated when it starts with a pop, and Kim Crawford Prosecco offers a crisp, sparkling sip for all occasions. After all, if any friendship deserves celebration, it’s yours.

For the person you’d like to impress

Whether you’re trying to wow an in-law or you just want to steal the show at a white elephant exchange, some people are important to impress.

Kim Crawford Pinot Noir offers a tasting journey that pairs wonderfully with a wide array of dishes, making it a great option for any meal, host, or event.

The coming month will surely be filled with hustle and bustle, so it’s important to take time to elevate occasions with versatile wines and treasure time with family and friends.

Check out Kim Crawford’s complete catalogue, and get ready to open a bottle with the people who put a smile on your face.