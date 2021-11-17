One of the more bizarre things to come of the BC storm this week was the stray, unmoored barge that found itself washed up on along Sunset Beach in Vancouver.

Now the barge has multiple Twitter accounts, but one seems to be pulling ahead of the other in terms of popularity.

One of them is also hoping to become the next mayor of Vancouver, although the odds of that seem unlikely.

The two Twitter accounts in question are @BargeBay, and @EnglishBayBarge, but they both claim to be the English Bay Barge.

@BargeBay currently has 31 followers, while @EnglishBayBarge has over 500 followers.

The newest Barge on the Beach production of Tempest 🌪 debuted on English Bay today #Vancouver #BCstorm #BritishColumbia pic.twitter.com/Gho037MKdL — Dani ☀️ (@DaniAfrica) November 16, 2021

@EnglishBayBarge has been particularly sassy.

Hey @BCFerries if you need a spare, I’m available. Could be The Queen of The West End. And I realize there are a lot of queens in The West End. pic.twitter.com/X5iHmSv6ak — EnglishBayBarge (@EnglishBayBarge) November 16, 2021

Their profile reads, “I will not be controlled. Free-spirited barge.” They’ve also gotten slightly political.



Meanwhile, @BargeBay has been a little more quiet, and hasn’t tweeted as much.

Yes it is I that closed your beloved Burrard Street Bridge. — English Bay Barge (@BargeBay) November 16, 2021

Could the barge be the new hip Vancouver spot? Only time will tell.

Tap and Barrel is always taking up the prime waterfront locations around Vancouver, damn franchises! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/itSS3qqScC — Dan Burgar VR/AR, Metaverse @ #AWE2021 (@dburgar) November 16, 2021

On Monday night, the barge forced the closure of the Burrard Street Bridge, due to fears that it would come loose and collide into it.

Why she gotta be like that?

Why did Burrard Bridge shut down on me when I just wanted to talk to her?

Dating in this city is hard. pic.twitter.com/N3LvpXJb62 — EnglishBayBarge (@EnglishBayBarge) November 16, 2021

The barge has offered some much needed levity in a very stressful time for many British Columbians.