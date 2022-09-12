NewsCrime

Smashing spree at Vancouver bank totals $70K of damages

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Sep 12 2022, 10:39 pm
@thenetworkhub/Twitter

A man caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages after smashing bank windows and an ATM with a large cement block, Vancouver police say.

The force confirmed the incident took place near Abbott and W Hastings streets around 7 am Monday. The damages totalled approximately $70,000.

A large rock and yellow tape surrounding the TD bank near Chinatown can be seen in a photo shared online of the scene.

The Vancouver Police Department says a man was arrested nearby for mischief and is currently in custody.

Police say there is no apparent motive “other than to cause destruction and property damage.”

