At least 16 bus windows have been smashed around Vancouver

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a series of incidents involving bus windows being smashed in the Downtown Eastside.

A Transit Police spokesperson tells Daily Hive Urbanized that they’re currently investigating 16 separate incidents of bus windows being smashed, and that there could be more that have gone unreported.

Reports online suggested that the windows were being shot out, but Transit Police told Daily Hive Urbanized that the incidents seem to be the result of “low impact force.”

“Early investigation indicates that low impact force was used in each occurrence, causing damage to the bus exterior.”

The glass used on TransLink bus windows have multiple layers, and the damage has only affected the outer pane.

“At this stage, there is no indication that the windows were broken by any form of firearm and the incidents are occurring in an isolated area. Our General Investigations Unit is currently investigating the file,” Transit Police told Daily Hive Urbanized.

“We understand how concerning this may be for those using Transit, specifically travelling on a bus, but our investigation to date has not suggested the public are at risk and there have been no reported injuries.”

Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to TransLink in regards to how much these cases of vandalism could cost the transit company.