Vancouver police detail a “series of violent crimes” around DTES

After sharing news about a stabbing spree in Crab Park overnight, Vancouver Police have released more details of a violent night in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

In the afternoon on Saturday, October 8, VPD said that there were three separate violent incidents in the downtown’s eastside.

First, the Crab Park incident. A stabbing spree at a homeless encampment early Saturday morning left multiple people injured.

VPD officers were patrolling near the waterfront at 3 am when two victims who had fled the park approached the officers for help. A 9-1-1 call also came from inside the park to report a man stabbing random people.

“As victims and bystanders fled, police officers converged on Crab Park, locating a third badly-injured victim within the encampment and arresting the 42-year-old suspect as he attempted to leave the area,” VPD said.

There are at least three victims suffering from various injuries, including stab wounds and punctured organs. But police think there are more victims who have not come forward who may need medical attention.

They arrested a suspect for attempted murder and they remain in custody.

#VPDNews: A suspect is in custody, multiple people are injured, and #VPD is searching for victims after what witnesses described as a stabbing spree at the Crab Park homeless encampment early this morning. Anyone with info is asked to call 604-717-2541. https://t.co/I8KNT4SKOh pic.twitter.com/oQyEMx4IuB — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 8, 2022

In addition to the Crab Park incident, VPD said there was also an altercation “near East Hastings and Campbell Avenue that left an 18-year-old man with serious injuries, and a stabbing near West Hastings and Cambie Street that left a 48-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.”

Police are asking that anyone with information about these incidents reach the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.