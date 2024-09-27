Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A popular Vancouver attraction will be inaccessible this fall and winter.

Beginning in late October, the Bloedel Conservatory will close for months.

According to the Vancouver Park Board, the conservatory will close starting on October 28 “to accommodate necessary repairs aimed at improving accessibility for visitors and staff.”

The current reopening date is scheduled for “early January 2025.”

Several improvements are being made, including a full reconstruction of the pathways within the conservatory because they are “past their lifespan.”

“In addition, certain areas will be expanded to enhance accessibility.”

The park board says the pathways are narrow, and the facility will close to ensure public safety and “expedite the completion of this large-scale work.”

The Vancouver Park Board chose this time of year because it’s the slowest visitation period.

“The repairs and expansions will result in significant improvements to the facility, with minimum impact on wildlife.”

The conservatory, located in Queen Elizabeth Park in South Vancouver, is home to over 500 exotic plants, tropical birds, koi fish, and more.

If you love the birds and animals in the conservatory, don’t worry about them. The Vancouver Park Board says that staff will continue caring for the animals and plants in the conservatory.

Will you miss this Vancouver attraction the park board calls a “lush paradise”? It’ll be one less place to cry this fall.