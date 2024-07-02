Vancouver named best Canadian city for urban parks

A prominent American lifestyle magazine has given Vancouver kudos for being one of the best places in Canada when it comes to stunning nature close to the city.

Men’s Journal, a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine focused on outdoorsy fun, recently named Vancouver Canada’s best city to visit for urban parks.

“Don’t overlook Vancouver just because it’s a stone’s throw away from the US border. The British Columbia port city beautifully integrates nature and city,” it said of Vancouver.

The magazine didn’t just look at City of Vancouver parks, it took in the beautiful nature one can access in less than 45 minutes from the downtown core. That includes Stanley Park, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, and Grouse Mountain.

VanDusen got a nod too, as did North Vancouver’s Lynn Canyon. The magazine also recommended readers try whale watching and get food from Salmon n’ Bannock.

Other Canadian cities to make the list included Charlottetown for maritime culture, Montreal for live music, Yellowknife for remote adventure and northern lights chances, and Banff for alpine beauty.

