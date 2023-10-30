A new game-day HQ for Vancouver Canucks fans has opened at Parq Casino

The Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start to a season in 18 years, and local fans now have a new game-day HQ to come together to cheer on the team.

Parq Vancouver, the official casino resort of the Vancouver Canucks, has launched a series of Canucks game-day specials, including an extended Game Day Happy Hour, unique food and drink menu, prizes, and more.

Plus, you even have a chance to win up to $5,000 just by showing your game ticket.

Parq Casino is just steps away from Rogers Arena and is the perfect spot for Canucks fans before, during and after games.

Game Day Happy Hour at Centre Bar runs from 2:30 to 10 pm and features a 16 oz pint of Canadian, a glass of featured wine, or a well highball for just $6.

Looking for the perfect place to watch the game with your friends? Head to BC Kitchen, a 4,400-square-foot sports bar with 15 TVs showing the game with the sound on.

Bring your Canucks game-day ticket to get 15% off BC Kitchen’s unique menu packed with delicious food and drink offerings. The deal also extends to Vancouver Warriors, BC Lions, and Whitecaps game tickets.

You may also see Parq Vancouver at Rogers Arena giving away fun prizes on certain game days. The next chance to snag some swag is on Monday, November 6, when the Edmonton Oilers are in town.

The casino resort is also hosting the Parq Hat Trick, a Canucks-themed cash giveaway game with up to $4,500 cash to be won in each draw. Draws occur daily at 9 pm until November 26, with an overtime draw at 10 pm on the final day.

And the winning doesn’t stop there. Bring your Canucks game-day ticket to Parq Vancouver’s Guest Services on Level 2 to receive a free U-Spin for a chance to win $5,000. Those spinning must be an Encore member and the ticket must be brought in the day of the game.

Where Vancouver Plays is for those 19+. If you gamble, use your GameSense.

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver