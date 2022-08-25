Hot Brown Honey (Alan Moyle/Submitted) | The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2022). Photo by Eric Kozakiewicz for The Citadel Theatre/Submitted

A new month means a new batch of amazing arts events to discover!

From Fringe and Flamenco festivals to Peter Pan Goes Wrong, here are 10 great arts events to check out around Vancouver in September.

What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 3 and 4 on the Picnic Pavilion stage.

Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for masterclasses at Scotiabank Dance Centre led by guest artists.

When: September 3 to 25, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, virtual tours, and more.

When: September 23 to October 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival features over 70 acts this year, with comedy, dance, storytelling, and online performances to discover from award-winning artists. The festival will also debut a brand new hive of activity at the Granville Island Picnic Pavilion. Guests can take part in a series of workshops and interactive experiences throughout the 11-day event.

When: September 8 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Cost: $15. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online.

What: Hot Brown Honey, produced by Quiet Riot in partnership with Kim “Busty Beatz” Bowers and Lisa Fa’alafi, challenges boundaries and embraces resilience with The Remix. A group of top talent World First Nations women shatter stereotypes at York Theatre via song, dance, beatboxing, striptease, comedy, and spoken word.

When: Various dates from September 23 to October 8, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: From $49, purchase online

What: Stan Douglas: 2011 ≠ 1848 is a series of works inspired by historical events of social and political turbulence by the Vancouver- and LA-based artist. The exhibition at The Polygon Gallery showcases five large-scale panoramic photos showing different protests and riots from 2011.

Guests can also explore an immersive installation titled ISDN, a two-channel video installation that depicts a fictionalized collaboration between rappers from London’s Grime and Cairo’s Mahraganat music scenes.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from September 9 to November 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Britannia Mine Museum’s annual Copper & Fire arts event is a celebration of BC artists that utilize mined materials “of the Earth”, including metalworkers, sculptors, painters, and jewellers.

The family-friendly event features earth-inspired artworks inspired by the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Canadian indie folk/rock musicians Coldwater Road will also perform two 45-minute sets at 11:45 am and 1 pm.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Brittania Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Entry is included with general admission. Event-only tickets are also available for purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the acclaimed comedy, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which tells the story of The Cornley Drama Society trying to mount a production of J.M. Barrie’s iconic tale. Unfortunately for them, things don’t go as planned, but fortunately for the audience, the results are uproariously hilarious.

The North American premiere production of Mischief Theatre Worldwide’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong is associated with Citadel Theatre and will be on stage at Arts Club’s flagship venue, the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.

When: Various dates from September 8 to October 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $35, purchase online

What: Scotiabank’s Dance Centre Open House features a wide variety of free classes, demos, and events. Get your feet moving with Bollywood, bhangra, Métis jigging, and K-pop, and also learn strategies for injury prevention and mental health tips. The free event will wrap up with a performance by tap dance virtuoso Danny Nielsen.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – Level 6, 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Chutzpah! presents Take This Waltz: Celebrating the Music of Leonard Cohen by Ne. Sans Opera & Dance. The world premiere event is choreographed by Idan Cohen and features bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch, dancer and musician Ted Littlemore, and a classical chamber ensemble of violin, accordion, and cello.

When: September 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre — 950 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $40 regular or $34 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: Shameless Hussy Productions in association with Surrey Civic Theatres presents the world premiere of To Perfection by Meghan Gardiner. Gloria, a former celebrity TV chef, reunites with her estranged grandchild, Alex. However, tensions begin to boil when Alex comes out as non-binary and opens a “genderational” divide. Starring Patti Allen and Rae Takei.

When: September 14 to 17, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Studio Theatre at the Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $22 to $29. Purchase online