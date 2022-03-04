Curtain Call: 10 Vancouver arts shows to check out in March

Left: Alegría by Cirque du Soleil (Marie-Andrée Lemire), Right: James Yi and Brianna Kim in Kim's Convenience

Treat yourself to theatre this month by checking out these 10 great Vancouver Arts shows in March. Highlights around town include Alegria by Cirque du Soleil, Kim’s Convenience, and more.

What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performance will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place from March 25 to May 1, 2022.

Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

When: March 25 to June 5, 2022

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online. Tickets to new dates are currently available to Cirque Club members. Available to the general public starting on Monday, March 7.

What: Artists with and without disabilities come together to explore the endless creative potential of difference during the All Bodies Dance Project. Differences are creative strengths for members of this inclusive dance company. Wheelchairs, crutches, and canes provide new movement possibilities as well as challenge everyday assumptions about the dancing body.

When: March 24, 2022

Time: 12 pm

Where: The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $13 to $15, purchase online

What: Vancouver Story Slam features 10 storytellers sharing original short stories in a competition for cash and prizes as well as a spot in the championship show. Performers at Hero’s Welcome on March 8 include Al Tee, Bill Burnyeat, Emily Kelsall, Karen Spears, Karly Pinch, Maia Brundage, Marylee Stephenson, Reive Doig, Shwicks, and Zed Payne. The event will also include special guest storyteller and host, two-time storytelling champion Bryant Ross.



When: March 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Hero’s Welcome – 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $5 at the door

What: The Shoe Project returns to Vancouver on March 5 and 6 at Arts Club Theatre’s Granville Island Stage, with 12 women sharing their journeys of immigrating to Canada and adapting to their new country.

Vancouver storytellers on the Granville Island Stage next month are from Russia, Bangladesh, Israel, Brazil, China, Syria, India, Eritrea, Kurdistan-Iran, and Kenya. Each has taken part in a 10-week workshop that included instruction in writing by author Caroline Adderson and voice coaching by Tara Cheyenne Friedberg and Alana Hawley Purvis.

When: March 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20.95, purchase online

What: The Royal Canadian Theatre Company presents The 39 Steps, a theatrical rendition of the Alfred Hitchcock classic with a twist: a cast of four actors plays over 150 characters in every single scene from the film.

When: March 18 and 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday and Saturday), 3:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $37.99, purchase online

What: Vancouver International Dance Festival presents Senescence by Olivia Shaffer. The duet between Shaffer and Alex Mah, features dance, spoken word, live and electronic music, and asks the question: what is a good life if one loses the ability to determine that life for themself?

When: March 24 to 26, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: KW Atrium Studio – 351 Abbott St #110, Vancouver

Cost: By donation, register online

What: Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer from award-winning writer and director Kevin Loring tells a viciously funny trickster story about Indigenous land claims. The story follows the last remaining member of the Little Red Warrior First Nation, who discovers construction has begun on his ancestral lands.

When: Now until March 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (March 3 to 5, 8 to 12), 2 pm (March 6, 12, and 13)

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $26-42, $10 tickets available for self-identifying Indigenous patrons. Purchase online

What: An improvised soap opera set in the Wild West. The cast of Sin Peaks tells the tale of Sinwood, a fledgling town struggling with the inevitable US expansion and what that means for the folks in the free territory. But things take a turn when a lone rider approaches.

When: Every Tuesday until March 29, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Havana Theatre – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

What: Mr. Kim is proud of his store, Kim’s Convenience. After thirty years of selling lottery tickets, catching petty thieves, and reporting illegally parked cars, he tries to convince his artist daughter, Janet, to take over the store. This is the play by Ins Choi that inspired the hit TV sitcom. An Arts Club Theatre Company production based on the 2018 Pacific Theatre production.

When: Now until March 27, 2020 (no show Monday)

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $35, purchase online

What: United Players of Vancouver present the Canadian premiere of A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay about the Death of Walt Disney. Written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Adam Henderson, the play describes itself as being about egos, empires and changing the world.

When: March 25 to April 17, 2022 (Thursdays to Sundays)

Time: 8 pm (Thursdays to Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jericho Arts Centre – 1675 Discovery Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online