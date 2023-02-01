Curtain Call: 10 Vancouver arts shows to check out in February

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Treat yourself to an artful experience!

Here are our picks of 10 great arts events to check out in Vancouver in February. Matriarchs Uprising, VMF Winter Arts, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: The fifth annual Matriarchs Uprising Festival features a mix of live, on-demand, and community events that celebrate contemporary dance by Indigenous women artists. This year’s festival features dance performances, VR Screenings, workshops, and an online film series.

When: February 13 to 18, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Streaming online and at The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free or by donation, register online

What: The third annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights. The popular event also features a variety of exciting festivities and happenings to add to your seasonal schedule.

When: February 16 to 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Fringe veteran and former CEO Keith Alessi shares his true story of leaving the corporate world behind to follow his dreams of playing the banjo! When faced with a battle with cancer, the certified public accountant discovers the key to saving his life may be his music.

When: February 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $22-$34, purchase online

What: Vancouver Winter Pride Festival’s Unicorn Disco, happening on Saturday, February 18, will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race reigning queen Willow Pill and the snack herself, Kornbread, at Enso Nightclub.

The highly anticipated event is part of the second annual Winter Pride Fest, a celebration of the intersections of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community happening from February 18 to 26 at venues across the city.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: 8 pm to 2 am

Where: Enso Event Centre – 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $42.98, plus Meet and Greet and VIP options. Purchase online

What: Muse by FLIP Fabrique uses circus to attempt to answer the question: What does it mean to be a woman? The show will feature astounding acrobatics as it explores gender roles.

When: February 10 to 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $34-$35, purchase online

What: Vancouver Opera presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream, based on Shakespeare’s timeless play. The production will feature an atmospheric score by Britten and Jacques Lacombe as conductor. Enjoy the theatrical experience full of magic potions, love triangles and mistaken identities.

When: February 11, 16 and 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (February 11 and 16), 2 pm (February 19)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre, in collaboration with Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival and Realwheels Theatre, presents Teenage Dick. This acclaimed Shakespeare adaptation explores disability, power, and perception through the experiences of teenage Richard Gloucester. Will winning the Roseland High School presidential race satisfy his hunger for popularity?

When: February 9 to March 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25, purchase online

What: Corey Payette writes and directs a new musical about an Indigi-Queer Two-Spirit drag queen discovering the ins and outs of East Vancouver’s Drag community. The modern-day love story is described as an empowering and celebratory experience. Starwalker’s world premiere is being held at the York Theatre.

When: February 16 to March 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25; $15 for Indigenous patrons. Purchase online

What: The Wolves by Sarah Delappe was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and is described as “a celebration of female adolescence at its most chaotic and buoyant.” Meet The Wolves Junior Girls’ Soccer Team and listen in to their thoughtful conversations during the pre-game warmup.



When: February 1 to 11, 2023 (no show on February 6)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Telus Studio Theatre at The Chan – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: $11.50-$24.50, purchase online

What: Travel back in time to the ’80s in support of the Firehall Arts Centre. Stayin’ Alive is hosted by David C. Jones and features a lip-synch contest, dance demonstrations and DJ, and prizes for best costumes. Guests will also enjoy complimentary hot dogs, sweets and a Firehall 1906 martini from the Odd Society Spirits

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 ($50 tax receipt). Purchase online