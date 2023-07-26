Adored East Vancouver mural saved from the brink of death

An East Vancouver brewery that was worried about its iconic mural going away can breathe easier after a City Council meeting on Tuesday that has given it a new lease on life.

Vancouver City Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung introduced a motion at that meeting that would allow the mural at Storm Brewing to stay alive and modernize signage and mural bylaws.

Bringing motion today under New Business to grandfather @StormBrewingVan's decade old mural so it can stay as is, and to direct staff to modernize signage & mural by-laws to enable artful murals on businesses own premises.

Thankfully for Storm, the motion passed unanimously.

We contacted Kirby-Yung about the motion, which can also impact how murals are affected in the future.

“Staff have been given direction to modernize the signage and mural bylaws and supported the Storm Brewing mural being grandfathered. Given that bylaws can require public notice for changes, there will be some steps to put that in place for Storm,” she said.

“For other murals, the direction was to bring amendments to bylaws that will allow businesses in the City to have similar art-based murals on their own premises.”

Last week, Storm Brewing shared a post on Instagram about what was happening, suggesting that the City of Vancouver bylaws were threatening the fate of its iconic mural.

“After 10 years of this colourful mural welcoming folks into Storm, we have been notified by the City that it is violating bylaws and must be removed.”

Since then, the East Vancouver brewery has been encouraging patrons to come to the brewery to take one last photo with the mural.

Now, fans of Storm Brewing don’t need to rush to get one last photo.