Imagine Peace: Vancouver Art Gallery lights up in support of Ukraine (PHOTOS)

Mar 11 2022, 8:53 pm
Bohdan Lee @bohd.an (@downtownvan/Instagram)

An iconic building in Downtown Vancouver is showing solidarity with Ukraine by lighting up in the colours of the country’s flag.

Beginning last night and happening every evening until March 14, the Vancouver Art Gallery will be shining blue and yellow in collaboration with the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Downtown Vancouver (@downtownvan)

“We will illuminate the Gallery’s Georgia Street façade in blue & yellow in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” Vancouver Art Gallery said in a tweet.

The colours of the Ukraine flag are overlayed on the “Imagine Peace” part of the Yoko Ono: Growing Freedom exhibition currently showcased at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Vancouver Art Gallery Ukraine

Bohdan Lee @bohd.an (@downtownvan/Instagram)

Vancouver Art Gallery Ukraine

Bohdan Lee @bohd.an (@downtownvan/Instagram)

A number of other Vancouver landmarks have also lit up in support of Ukraine during the Russian invasion. They include BC Place, Canada Place, Vancouver City Hall, Rogers Arena and Science World.

bc place

@BCPlace/Twitter

With files from Kenneth Chan and Amir Ali

