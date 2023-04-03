Pain via rain: Vancouver April forecast not ideal for cherry blossom photos

If you’re hoping for warmer weather, you might be waiting a while, as the April forecast for Vancouver features lots of rain and cold temperatures.

If it feels especially cold for this point in the spring, it’s not just you; Metro Vancouver and most of the province are currently in a colder-than-normal weather pattern.

The forecast for the next week doesn’t look especially attractive, with lots of rain in the forecast and The Weather Network suggesting nearly 50 mm of the wet stuff will fall in Vancouver.

However, there is a chance that things will start to heat up next week—first, some cold news.

Believe it or not, it even snowed in Vancouver on Sunday, and there could be a bit more on Tuesday.

That tiny bit of snow means it has snowed for six consecutive months in the region.

The Weather Network forecast has overnight lows reaching near-freezing temperatures for the next couple of nights.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says there’s a 30% chance of wet flurries over high terrain early tomorrow morning, along with a 30% chance of showers, and for the rest of the week, clouds and rain (lots of rain).

Is there any warmth in the April forecast for Vancouver?

If you’re praying for warmer times, your prayers might be answered after this cold start to spring.

The below seasonal temperature pattern will be moving towards Eastern Canada for several days, which The Weather Network says “should allow BC and Alberta to enjoy a few days of warmer weather.”

Sadly, in the second half of April, the weather agency expects the colder-than-normal weather to shift back towards Vancouver and Western Canada. While temperature values may be below seasonal, precipitation levels are expected to be about average for this time.

“We can’t rule out a brief taste of summer-like warmth late in the month, but it looks like we will have to wait until May for more consistent warm weather.”

If you enjoy the rain, prepare to splash in some puddles this week.