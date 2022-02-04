Flights from BC to Mexico are less than $200 roundtrip right now

If you’re looking for an escape from the dreary west coast winter, then this could be your literal ticket out.

On Friday, February 4, Swoop Airlines shows ultra-cheap flights from Abbotsford and Victoria to Mexico.

Daily Hive found flights that depart from Abbotsford (YXX) on February 26 and return from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) on March 5.

To find the deal yourself, simply add in your “From” and “To” airports and click through the calendar to find the cheapest tickets.

The all-in cost was $197.88 – or to put that in Vancouver terms, less than two pairs of Lululemon leggings.

The affordable tickets are available on dates from February to April and it’s easy to book from the Swoop website directly.

One caveat with this deal – it doesn’t include a checked back, only a “personal” item like a small backpack. So, your ticket could end up being closer to $300 by the time you add on the baggage you require.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swoop (@flyswoop)

Still, if you’re committed to getting this cheap flight, maybe all you need for a trip to Mexico is your passport, a toothbrush, and a bathing suit.