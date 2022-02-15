Ottawa is lifting a ban on international flights at all airports that typically receive flights from countries around the world.

International flights had previously been limited to just 18 airports in the country. This will allow international flights to return to London, Windsor, and Fort McMurray, to name a few.

“Currently, only 18 Canadian airports can receive international flights. As of February 28, the ban on international flights to all remaining airports that normally receive international flights will be lifted,” said Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra.

He added that the federal government will soon provide information on testing for cruise ships entering Canadian ports.

“I can assure you that we will have more to say very soon about how testing for cruise ship travellers arriving at Canadian ports will work in time for the cruise ship season this spring,” he said.