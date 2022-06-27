Vancouver International Airport might be slipping in the global rankings, but we can still boast that the Fairmont Vancouver Airport is among the best in the world.

Per the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards, the hotel has officially been named the #1 Airport Hotel in North America and #5 Airport Hotel in the World.

The awards are based on more than 13 million questionnaires by travellers and rank the overall hotel experience including:

access from the airport to the hotel

friendliness of hotel staff

cleanliness

in-room amenities

fitness and spa facilities

quality of food and restaurant service

value for money

“This award is a true honour and we dedicate it to our entire team who continue to deliver extraordinary experiences for our guests and colleagues every day,” said General Manager Randall Williams in a release.

The hotel at YVR has won this award for consecutive years.

Inside Fairmont Vancouver Airport

Part of what makes the hotel so spectacular is that it’s right at the airport and not a cab ride away in the middle of Richmond.

You can literally see the US Departures Level of the Vancouver International Airport from the pool.

But you’d never know you’re right at the airport because the guest rooms that overlook the runway are triple-paned and extremely soundproofed.

The new “Fit on the Fly Suite” with a self-guided Nordic hydrotherapy experience and a Peloton in the hotel room was just reviewed by local YouTuber DownieLive.

You can watch him explore the hotel’s amenities like the indoor mechanized lap pool and the [email protected] restaurant.