Vancouver’s air quality plummets to 7th worst in the world as wildfire smoke thickens (PHOTOS)

Finding it harder to breathe today? You’re not alone.

Metro Vancouverites woke up to even smoker skies Tuesday morning from wildfires burning southeast of Chilliwack and Hope.

A special air quality statement from Environment Canada has been active for the region for several days now, but on Tuesday the air quality plummeted to seventh-worst in the world according to IQ Air’s rankings.

IQ Air classed Vancouver’s air as unhealthy, saying it’s nearly 15 times the World Health Organization’s air quality guidelines.

Check out how smoky it was in Stanley Park Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s air quality health index classifies the Fraser Valley as a 10+ on a 10-point risk scale Tuesday morning. Other parts of Metro Vancouver were ranked lower — as moderate risk or a 6 out of 10.

“Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region with changes in wind, temperature, and wildfire behaviour,” the weather agency said. “Eastern parts of the Fraser Valley that are closer to many of the wildfires are experiencing greater smoke impacts compared to western parts of Metro Vancouver.”

Environment Canada advises residents to postpone outdoor physical activity while fine particulate matter concentrations are so high — especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.

Improvement forecast with Friday’s rain

The good news is that rain coming on Friday could clear the smoke from the air, and bring about more typical October weather.

“Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for several days and it is expected that a change in the weather forecast for Friday may be associated with significant improvements in air quality,” Environment Canada said.