Worth it? Famous Adidas warehouse sale in Vancouver spawns huge lineups

If you were wondering why you saw hordes of people lined up at the Vancouver Convention Centre today, the Adidas warehouse sale is your answer.

VIP sales access started on Valentine’s Day at 9 am for SDCLUB+ members and was not open to the general public until noon.

Some items were on sale for up to 70% off.

Items that were on sale included shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids.

StyleDemocracy describes the Adidas warehouse sale as “famous.”

“Such sick deals every time. These people don’t miss, ever,” exclaimed one follower of StyleDemocracy’s Instagram page.

Other times to get access to the warehouse sale include:

Thursday, February 15 — from 9 am to 9 pm

Friday, February 16 — from 9 am to 9 pm

Saturday, February 17 — from 9 am to 7 pm

Sunday, February 18 — from 9 am to 6 pm

StyleDemocracy was founded in Toronto in 1999 as a warehouse sale event management company.