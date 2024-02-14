NewsFashion & BeautyCurated

Worth it? Famous Adidas warehouse sale in Vancouver spawns huge lineups

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 14 2024, 4:55 pm
Worth it? Famous Adidas warehouse sale in Vancouver spawns huge lineups
Amir Ali/Daily Hive

If you were wondering why you saw hordes of people lined up at the Vancouver Convention Centre today, the Adidas warehouse sale is your answer.

VIP sales access started on Valentine’s Day at 9 am for SDCLUB+ members and was not open to the general public until noon.

Some items were on sale for up to 70% off.

lineups adidas coal harbour

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Items that were on sale included shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids.

StyleDemocracy describes the Adidas warehouse sale as “famous.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by StyleDemocracy (@styledemocracy)

Such sick deals every time. These people don’t miss, ever,” exclaimed one follower of StyleDemocracy’s Instagram page.

Other times to get access to the warehouse sale include:

  • Thursday, February 15 — from 9 am to 9 pm
  • Friday, February 16 — from 9 am to 9 pm
  • Saturday, February 17 — from 9 am to 7 pm
  • Sunday, February 18 — from 9 am to 6 pm

StyleDemocracy was founded in Toronto in 1999 as a warehouse sale event management company.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Fashion & Beauty
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop