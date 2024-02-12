Two BC cities have been ranked among Canada’s 10 cheapest places to retire based on various factors, including weather and overall quality of life.

Travel + Leisure, a media publication highlighting places that readers may not have considered travelling to, has listed 10 spots that are the cheapest to retire in Canada.

West Kelowna and Prince George made the list, and here’s why.

Out of the 10 cheapest Canadian spots to retire, West Kelowna and Prince George ranked number five and six on the list, respectively.

West Kelowna

In the blurb about West Kelowna, Travel + Leisure quotes a retiree named John MacNichol, who suggested that BC had the best weather of all the provinces.

“Winter is not as cold, but we have skiing in Whistler, farms and wineries in Okanagan (where I live), and the beautiful city of Vancouver.”

Some reasons West Kelowna ranked in the top 10 include the area’s mild climate, beautiful lakes, parks, and outdoor activities. It also compares the cost of living with another popular spot for people to retire, New York City, suggesting that rents are 63% lower in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna is smaller than Kelowna, with a much smaller population.

Prince George

Travel + Leisure says Prince George has over 100 parks and green spaces, rivers, and five nearby ski hills, with a city that offers a vibrant arts scene.

Weather is mixed in Prince George, where winters can get extremely cold.

Compared to New York City, rent in Prince George is 79% lower. Zumper confirms a wild difference in median rent rates between the two cities.

The cities that beat out BC for the cheapest places to retire in order of rank are Quebec City, Fredericton, Charlottetown, and Halifax.