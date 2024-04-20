Sunset Beach is usually the hotspot for Vancouver’s much-anticipated 4/20 festivities. Unfortunately, for those looking to celebrate, the event was nowhere to be seen this year.

In images and videos circulating online, Sunset Beach appears drastically empty, where it would usually be filled with eager people looking to light up.

4/20 at Sunset Beach Vancouver shut down by VPD and the mayor. No fun city really holding to its reputation. pic.twitter.com/D7bPtGsOYh — SomeYoungBrokeDude (@Some_BrokeDude) April 20, 2024

Previous years have seen pricey damage from the celebrations at Sunset Beach, and as such, the Park Board collaborated with the Vancouver Police Department to ensure public safety.

However, it seems that the police presence completely shut down the event, upsetting many cannabis enthusiasts.

Vancouver Park Board and VPD have aggressively worked to shut down any 420 events this year. They’ve fenced off Sunset Beach and Thornton Park with huge police presence. So pathetic to shut down protest like this. Makes me wish I was still involved in putting on 420. — Dana Larsen (@DanaLarsen) April 20, 2024



In a post shared on social media, the VPD wrote that they were handing out information notices to remind visitors about the laws for selling and distributing cannabis.

We support everyone’s right to protest the causes they believe in, and we encourage everyone to remain lawful. Today, our officers are handing out information notices to people gathering for 420 protests throughout the city. The Cannabis Control and Licensing Act remains in… pic.twitter.com/L1nnkFK8mL — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 20, 2024

“If you are considering selling cannabis at this event, we encourage you to communicate with police officers present to ensure that you are in compliance with the law, including the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act that requires an individual to hold a valid licence and demonstrate that any cannabis is legally sourced,” the notice reads.

It looks like Vancouver will have to hope for a better 4/20 next year.